Doncaster Ramblers – You won’t get “Dun” for walking this one Thursday 29th May 2025

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 31st May 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 10:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

23 walkers turned up for the canal walk including two new walkers John and Jane We were rewarded by the visit of a Heron on the canal he paid us visits as we were walking conveniently landing on trees for photos

We walked along canal side until swing bridge n Barnby Dun.

We proceeded along the opposite bank to metal bridge over river and on to lunch stop at Bramwith bridge.

After coffee we proceeded over a lock on opposite bank and along to canal with numerous canal boats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Great view of the canalGreat view of the canal
Great view of the canal

Lots of chattering could be heard along the route until we reached the cars a good day was had by all.

Our group was reminded to try and share cars for next week's walk due to cost of parking.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Related topics:Doncaster RamblersTwitterFacebookCity Council
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice