Doncaster Ramblers – You won’t get “Dun” for walking this one Thursday 29th May 2025
We walked along canal side until swing bridge n Barnby Dun.
We proceeded along the opposite bank to metal bridge over river and on to lunch stop at Bramwith bridge.
After coffee we proceeded over a lock on opposite bank and along to canal with numerous canal boats.
Lots of chattering could be heard along the route until we reached the cars a good day was had by all.
Our group was reminded to try and share cars for next week's walk due to cost of parking.
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.