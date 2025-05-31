Doncaster Ramblers – You won’t get “Dun” for walking this one Thursday 29th May 2025

23 walkers turned up for the canal walk including two new walkers John and Jane We were rewarded by the visit of a Heron on the canal he paid us visits as we were walking conveniently landing on trees for photos

We walked along canal side until swing bridge n Barnby Dun.

We proceeded along the opposite bank to metal bridge over river and on to lunch stop at Bramwith bridge.

After coffee we proceeded over a lock on opposite bank and along to canal with numerous canal boats.

Great view of the canal

Lots of chattering could be heard along the route until we reached the cars a good day was had by all.

Our group was reminded to try and share cars for next week's walk due to cost of parking.

