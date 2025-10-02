Doncaster Ramblers– Tadcaster Circular Tuesday 30th September 2025

We all got parked on Front St in the centre of Bramham and then made our way to the yard of the local All Saints church to be briefed on the walk by Martin. Decent weather was in prospect. It would be fairly flat all the way round and although we could expect some road walking ,it would be on quiet roads. Otherwise we would be across fields, in woodland and alongside the River Wharfe.

And so with a cafe / pub stop promised in the centre of Tadcaster twenty four Ramblers set off in good cheer. Out of Bramham in a general easterly direction we went. Firstly on Heygate Lane and then Watson's Lane until we crossed the main A659 onto Croft Lane to get to the lovely hamlet of Newton Kyme where we took a break in the yard of St Andrew's church . As we left Martin told us we were joining a section of The Ebor Way ( which in it's entirety runs all the way from Helmsley to Ilkley ) and would soon be on a path by The River Wharfe which would eventually deliver us into Tadcaster. The sun was out and the river and the surrounding countryside were looking good as we made our way along to the outskirts of the town to enjoy our sandwiches on some handy benches before seeking out the local hostelries. Tadcaster is of course famous for being home to breweries. Most of us went to The Howden Arms which is a Sam Smith pub that sits somewhat incongruously in the shadow of the huge John Smith brewery on the opposite side of the High Street . Leaving Tadcaster via Station Road we began the long loop back westerly . Across the fields to avoid the main road and then on a back road past the local grammar school before getting back into the countryside off Toulston Lane to rejoin Heygate Lane in the opposite direction back to Bramham. A lovely 11 mile varied walk in a splendid part of North Yorkshire. Thanks to Martin for leading , Neil for back marking and Steve for the photos . CP