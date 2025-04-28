Doncaster Ramblers – Derwent Valley and Moors Saturday, 26th April 2025
The route then ascended to Lost Lad and Back Tor where lunch was taken. Continuing along Derwent Edge, passing landmarks such as Dovestone Tor, the Salt Cellar, White Tor and Wheel Stones before returning along a track to Cutthroat Bridge.
This area is known for its distinctive gritstone tors and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The walk provided a blend of natural beauty and historical significance, giving an insight into the region's past and its transformation due to the construction of the reservoir.
Many thanks to Peter for leading this varied and interesting walk.
AMG
