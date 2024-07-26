Doncaster Ramblers carers walk Harewood House
In recent times the source of the family’s fortune has been addressed by the current Earl including taking part in various television programmes on the subject.
The family purchased what was the Gawthorpe Estate in 1738, demolished Gawthorpe Hall and had the current house, designed by John Carr, built in the 1760’s.
The house is renowned for its Robert Adams interiors, art collection and Chippendale furniture.
The parkland, which we walked around, was designed by Capability Brown and the Italianate terrace in front of the house, which we also walked through was designed and constructed in the 1840’s by Sir Charles Barry.
Ten of us took part in this gentle 2.5-mile stroll through the gardens and parkland of the Harewood Estate.
Leaving the car park we headed downhill towards the lake. Crossing the dam which creates the lake we walked around the lakeside to the walled kitchen garden.
Retracing out steps along the lake we diverted into the Himalayan Garden, which was constructed in the 1930’s by the 6th Earl Harewood and his wife Princess Mary, the only daughter of King George V.
Uphill out of the garden we entered the South parkland with magnificent views of the house, heading towards the lake again we turned uphill through the parkland and onto the Italianate Terrace.
Leaving the terrace behind us we entered the north parkland and walked to and visited All Saints Church.
There has been a church on this site since Norman times with the current building constructed during the 14th century.
The church is no longer used for worship and is in the care of the Church Conservation Trust.
It was a short stroll back through the north parkland back to the car park and a chance for those who wanted to go inside the house to do so: this included viewing the latest art exhibition in some rooms.
A good day was had by all. Thanks to those that came along especially to Neil, Angela and Catherine of Doncaster Ramblers for helping out.
