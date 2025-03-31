Doncaster named sixth on list of UK cities with the most accidents, according to new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accidents happen everywhere, from bustling urban hubs to quiet countryside towns. But have you ever wondered which UK cities see the most?

InjuryClaims.co.uk has analysed publicly available data from ONS on road and workplace accidents across the UK. The total number of incidents was calculated per 10,000 people to provide an even comparison across different-sized locations.

Hull is the most accident-prone city in the UK, with 37.47 accidents per 10,000 people, including 692 road accidents and 327 workplace incidents.

London ranks second with 34.23 accidents per 10,000, recording a total of 30,666 incidents, comprising 23,069 road accidents and 7,597 workplace accidents, while Nottingham, Wakefield, and Portsmouth round out the top five.

Portsmouth ranks fifth with 31.43 accidents per 10,000 people. The city records 463 road accidents and 198 workplace incidents, highlighting safety concerns in both its maritime and urban sectors.

Doncaster records nearly 1,000 accidents annually, placing it sixth with 29.89 accidents per 10,000 people. The city sees 559 road accidents and 380 workplace incidents.

Liverpool, Blackpool, Peterborough, and Brighton and Hove round out the top ten.

On the flip side, Wokingham, Stockport, and Wigan ranked at the bottom, with the least accidents.

The top 10 cities with the most accidents in the UK:

Rank City/Town Road Accidents Workplace Accidents Total Accidents Accidents per 10,000 People 1 Hull 692 327 1019 37.47 2 London 23069 7597 30666 34.23 3 Nottingham 724 366 1090 33.10 4 Wakefield 648 494 1142 31.57 5 Portsmouth 463 198 661 31.43 6 Doncaster 559 380 939 29.89 7 Liverpool 931 563 1494 29.66 8 Blackpool 279 142 421 29.50 9 Peterborough 367 259 626 28.52 10 Brighton and Hove 591 203 794 28.39