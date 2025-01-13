Askern scout hut celebrates reopening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 19th Askern scout hut in Doncaster has reopened following a remarkable transformation thanks to the generosity of local businesses, after a spate of vandalism and theft left the hut unusable.

The local community was left distressed after the scout hut, which was the result of 10 years of fundraising, was raided and badly vandalised in autumn 2024. Several high value items were damaged or stolen, including space heaters, tents, pizza ovens, and a flat-pack kitchen that was yet to be installed. Copper piping was also removed from inside the scout base, which caused significant damage to the interior.

Scouts in Askern are starting the year strong after local housing services provider, St. Leger Homes, alerted local businesses to the damage, who were keen to help with the repairs for no fee. The full team of contractors included Efficiency North, which oversaw all aspects of the project, Denton Nickels for the electrical and bathroom repairs, R H Fullwoods & Co for the carpet and door installations, DSR Demolition for the removal of a dilapidated storage unit, and Yorkshire Choice Homes for work on the external areas, fencing and gates.

The completed works include repaired ceilings, substantial rewiring, a new electrical heating system, an emergency lighting scheme, repairs to three bathrooms, fresh carpets throughout, security doors, a new access road and external surfaces, security gates and fencing, and updated signage. Allerton Damp Proofing contributed £8,000 worth of funding to cover the replacement of camping equipment that was stolen or damaged, which was rounded up to £10,000 by Efficiency North.

The scout hut has been refurbished thanks to the help of local businesses

Lee Parkinson, chief executive of Efficiency North, said: “When the team at St. Leger Homes alerted us to the damage that had been caused at the Askern scout hut, we knew we needed to help. Venues such as scout huts are vital hubs for communities, and this incident is all the more distressing given the hut was initially established from local community funding.

“It has been our pleasure at Efficiency North to lead from the front and work with a team of fantastic contractors to refurbish the space. The team’s speed of response and willingness to help has been outstanding, and we hope the local community are happy with the end result.”

Mark Denton, group managing director at Denton Nickels, said: “Working with Efficiency North and the wider repair team on this project has been very fulfilling, and we’re thrilled to have played a part. It’s genuinely rewarding to see our work making a difference to the lives of others and to have such a huge impact on the local community – we’re always prepared to put a proportion of our profits back into the community as the benefits are so far reaching.”

To find out more about Efficiency North, please visit https://www.efficiencynorth.org