2025 'Elizabeth' steel soldier stands proud across the UK - with thousands raised for Army charity

The fifth annual Steel Soldiers Remembrance campaign is bringing communities together nationwide, with a poignant new silhouette inspired by Queen Elizabeth II now taking pride of place in hundreds of gardens, schools, and public spaces across the country – raising a total of £5,978.25 including Gift Aid, in charitable donations so far.

The campaign, created by Yorkshire-based manufacturer ACS Stainless Steel Fixings with logistics support from DX Group, invites individuals, schools, and community groups to donate to the Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) – the national charity of the British Army. In return, supporters receive a steel silhouette of the late Queen, delivered directly to their chosen location, with proceeds helping soldiers, veterans, and their families.

This year’s design was created by aptly named student Elizabeth, 13, from Lawnswood School in Leeds, as part of a design competition held by ACS. The final silhouette is based on her winning entry which reflects this year’s theme of Service. Sacrifice. Legacy.

With a final push for donations underway, ACS is aiming to double this year’s donations by Remembrance Day, as Managing Director David Flannery explained: "This campaign is about more than creating a beautiful steel figure – it’s about bringing communities together in reflection and support for those who serve.

“We’ve been incredibly moved in recent weeks as those who have donated have sent us their pictures; seeing these silhouettes in gardens and local spaces across the country is incredibly moving, and a real reminder of the impact we can have when we come together.

“We’re now on one final push in the weeks ahead, in the hope that we can further support this fantastic cause.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who succeeded her father as Patron of the ABF in 1953, supported the Army’s national charity throughout her reign. The 2025 design honours her contribution during World War II and continues the campaign’s tradition of celebrating service and sacrifice.

Lt Col Barney Barnbrook, Regional Director, North East and Yorkshire, Army Benevolent Fund, added: "The Steel Soldiers campaign is incredibly important to the ABF. It helps us support soldiers, veterans, and their families for life – last year alone, we supported over 80,000 people across 52 countries. This year’s design is truly poignant, and we are enormously grateful to ACS, DX Group, and everyone involved for helping to keep the spirit of service alive."

Since the campaign first launched in 2021, ACS has produced over 780 steel soldiers distributed across the UK. Silhouettes are available in four sizes – 150mm, 310mm, 600mm, and 1500mm – and can be ordered online until Wednesday 5th November 2025. A suggested donation applies to most orders, with free silhouettes available for low-income families, schools, and community groups.

Beyond Steel Soldiers, ACS demonstrates ongoing support for the Armed Forces community. Having signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2021, the company guarantees a face-to-face interview for any applicant with UK military service, helping veterans transition successfully into civilian employment.

ACS is the UK’s leading masonry façade solutions partner, delivering innovative, high-performance systems. From masonry support to modular brick-slip systems, ACS provides efficient, compliant, and sustainable solutions. The 96-strong team operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Yorkshire, exporting high-quality, British-made solutions across the UK and beyond.

Find out more about this year’s Steel Soldiers campaign: https://acsstainless.co.uk/blog/steel-soldiers-2025/