Wilko to close 16 stores in “another nail in high street coffin”

Wilko is to close 16 stores across the UK – including one in South Yorkshire – in what GMB Union describes as ‘another nail in the high street’s coffin’.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:19 am

The closures over the next 12 months could see more than 330 jobs potentially lost.

The affected stores are Bournemouth, Stockton, The Fort, Shipley, Scunthorpe, Narborough Road, Grantham, Redditch, Rotherham, Skegness, Sutton, Coldfield, Orpington, Edmonton Green, Llanelli, Merthyr Tydfil and Cleethorpes.

The Rotherham branch, which has 20 members of staff, is set to close on June 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sixteen stores will close this year

Read More

Read More
Doncaster business park near M18 approved despite more than 180 objections

Roger Jenkins, GMB National Officer, said: "These closures are devasting for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.

“It’s yet another nail in the high street’s coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

“Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one’s interest and but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable - unless the costs of premises can be reduced.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

South YorkshireWilkoLiam HodenRotherhamBournemouth
News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise