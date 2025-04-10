Two in five Doncaster businesses close within five years of launching

New data reveals the harsh reality facing Doncaster’s entrepreneurs, with 44 per cent of new companies that opened since 2020 having already shut down before reaching the five-year mark.

This makes Doncaster the city with the third-worst business morality rate in the UK.

12,369 companies were incorporated in Doncaster between January 2020 and December 2024, and 5,384 have already shut for good.

The research, conducted by Avid Panda, a marketing agency based in Birmingham, looked at Companies House data and found that 40 per cent of UK businesses incorporated between January 2020 and December 2024 have already permanently closed.

The study examined the business failure rates of the 50 most populous UK cities to find the best and worst places to start a new business.

The cities with the worst business mortality rates are:

1. Hull - 45%

2. Luton - 44%

3. Doncaster - 44%

4. Wigan - 43%

5. Birmingham - 43%

The full dataset can be found here:

https://avidpanda.com/insights/business-rankings/

In response to the findings, a spokesperson at Avid Panda said: “Though the data shows the struggles of running a business, it also shows the resilience of the companies that have successfully withstood the challenges and are staying open despite the current economy.

“Because of the challenges, choosing where to open your venture is more important than ever. A business can sometimes be limited by location, so it’s essential to research your options and choose the best city, depending on the industry and opportunities.

“New businesses have to balance managing their time and finances with promoting their business in a hypercompetitive industry, so it’s easy to see why so many close within five years of opening.”

