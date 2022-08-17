Treat yourself when the artisan market returns to Doncaster this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Bird is a well-established market company who hold outdoor artisan markets throughout the Yorkshire area.

The markets are a great opportunity to buy local produce with food, drink, preserves, sweet treats and bakes available, alongside items for your home, garden, clothing, self-care, home fragrance, art, photography, clothing, crafts and lots more.

Everyone loves to walk into a room smelling of their favourite fragrance, whether that be through a candle, wax melt, reed diffuser or room fragrance there are lots of options available this weekend.

The market returns on Saturday

Kirksyde Melts & More with handmade soy wax candles, wax melts and unique burners to make your home smell amazing, Truly Artisan with small batch, planet positive candles; home fragrances made using the finest natural ingredients and botanical extracts, Yorkshire Beeswax Candle Company with handmade beeswax products, perfect for relaxation and allergy relief all made from their own hives and also Oscar and Clarke from Harrogate who specialise in hand poured 100% soy wax candles, wax melts and homeware products.

These are just some of the traders coming along this weekend, there will be lots of other stalls joining them and showcasing their products.

So, if you are looking to treat yourself, buy a special gift or stock up your cupboards for Sunday dinner, then there will be lots on offer.

So, bring your family or friends and don’t forget the dog as all events are outdoors and dog friendly.

The market takes place on Saturday, August 20, 9am-3pm, Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1NG.