Will Johnson, aged 19, claimed the gold title in the Business Trainee of the Year category at the national Persimmon Homes Excellence Always Awards ceremony held in Birmingham.

Will said: “It’s a great feeling to receive such a prestigious award.I am really enjoying my time at Persimmon and feel I have learnt so much.

Will Johnson with his award

“I am very grateful to my colleagues for their time and support, particularly when I was working from home.

“I’m pleased to now be a trainee engineer; this is a fresh challenge that is giving me a greater understanding of the industry and will help strengthen my future career path.”

The 19-year-old who joined Persimmon Homes in 2019 as a business apprentice was praised for his maturity beyond his years, effortlessly taking on responsibility and becoming an integral member of the South Yorkshire technical team.

Richard Hosie, managing director for Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire, said: “Will has quickly gone from a fresh-faced school leaver to valued member, not only of the technical team, but of the South Yorkshire business.

“His enthusiasm and confidence has enabled him to thrive as he has eagerly taken on new responsibilities and technically co-ordinating specific projects, all to great success.

“For someone so young he is making his mark which will stand him in good stead in the future.”