Plans have been submitted for 182 homes close Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Persimmon Homes has applied to Doncaster Council to build 182 properties on a patch of land between Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster Road and the M18.

The plans include a mixture of one to four-bedroomed homes with parking spaces and associated landscaping.

In total, there would be nine one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, 71 three-bedroom and 42 four-bedroomed properties.

The area highlighted is where the 182 homes would be built between Doncaster Road, Warning Tongue Lane and the M18.

A further 42 dwellings are also included in the mix as a proportion of the legal requirement for affordable housing.

But concerns have been raised around road safety. A number of problems have been identified and solutions offered to overcome them.

A DMBC case officer requested that the layout be amended to provide greater ‘pedestrian permeability’ through an increased provision of footpaths on the site. A circular walk has been added along the eastern edge of the development in response.

A proposed access to the site via a priority ghost island T-junction would provide direct access off Doncaster Road. .

These include new street lights along Doncaster Road to improve visibility of the planned new access point to the site.

Another includes adding a pedestrian crossing on the same road for pedestrians to access amenities in nearby Branton.

Doncaster Council is also said to have ‘raised concerns’ during pre-application process in regards to ‘rat-running’ through the site between Doncaster Road and Warning Tongue Lane and ‘sought assurances’ that the development is designed to dissuade drivers from doing so.

A Persimmon spokesman said: “The application site is an allocated housing site in the adopted Local Plan. The application site is within a sustainable location, a principle already recognised by the council through its planning allocation.

“The application site is subject to no significant environmental constraints and the various technical reports produced to accompany the application submission demonstrate that there will be no significant adverse impacts which cannot be mitigated against.