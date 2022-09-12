Three Doncaster pubs cutting price on all food and drink this Thursday

Prices at The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pubs.

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

The Red Lion is taking part

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

“Customers coming to The Gate House on Thursday September 15 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

*J D Wetherspoon plc is a pub company operating in the UK and Ireland founded in 1979 by Tim Martin and based in Watford. It operates the sub-brand of Lloyds No.1 bars, and around 50 hotels. Wetherspoon is known for converting unconventional premises, such as former cinemas and banks, into pubs.