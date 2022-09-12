News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments - here's how they fared

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:21 pm
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Elior UK @ the BT Doncaster Call Centre at Telephone Exchange, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on August 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Eight places faced scrutiny

• Rated 5: The Eagle and Child at 24 Main Street, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on September 1

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Alverley Fisheries at Unit 6, Springwell Lane, Balby; rated on September 3

• Rated 5: New Efes at 57 Hall Gate; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Pizza Jim at 71 Broadway, Dunscroft; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: The Best Pizza at 86 Bank Street, Mexborough; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Kings at 255 Station Road, Dunscroft; rated on August 1

• Rated 3: New Fortune at The Grange, Manor Road, Hatfield; rated on August 3

