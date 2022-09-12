Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments - here's how they fared
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Elior UK @ the BT Doncaster Call Centre at Telephone Exchange, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on August 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: The Eagle and Child at 24 Main Street, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on September 1
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Alverley Fisheries at Unit 6, Springwell Lane, Balby; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: New Efes at 57 Hall Gate; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Pizza Jim at 71 Broadway, Dunscroft; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: The Best Pizza at 86 Bank Street, Mexborough; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Kings at 255 Station Road, Dunscroft; rated on August 1
• Rated 3: New Fortune at The Grange, Manor Road, Hatfield; rated on August 3