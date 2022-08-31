Doncaster cafe receives a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning it needs major improvement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twisted Cafe based at Unit 3 Kerrigans Units, Ropewalk, Marshgate, was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Ratings include handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed.

Major improvement is necessary at the cafe

