Doncaster cafe receives a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning it needs major improvement
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Twisted Cafe based at Unit 3 Kerrigans Units, Ropewalk, Marshgate, was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Ratings include handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed.
Of Doncaster's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 375 (74 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.