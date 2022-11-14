The partnership will see Theakston become the Knights’ exclusive cask partner for the next three years, with the brewery’s legendary Old Peculier ale having been introduced to the club’s concourse bar, now renamed the Theakston bar.

The partnership has allowed Doncaster Knights to refurbish the bar, which is the longest in Yorkshire, with Theakston branding and bespoke cask bar tables handmade by the brewery’s in-house cooper.

The high-profile partnership will support the Knights’ ambitions of reaching the Premiership by increasing the team’s visibility throughout Yorkshire and helping to attract more drinkers into its bar.

The Theakston Bar - the longest in Yorkshire

It marks the latest partnership for the family run brewery which has long supported sport across the region, having sponsored the Voneus Village Cup, the Nidderdale Cricket League and Ripon Rugby Club.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director at Theakston Brewery, said: “With almost 350 years of combined history, Theakston and Doncaster Knights are two Yorkshire institutions which have not only stood the test of time but evolved in order to find continued success.

"Given our heritage and shared love for “God’s Own Country”, the partnership made perfect sense.

“As a brewery, we understand how important sporting partnerships are for the future of local sports clubs which, like pubs, play a crucial role in the communities that they represent.

“Having recently been granted city status, Doncaster has been put firmly on the map, so we look forward to working with Doncaster Knights and supporting the team’s ambitions for promotion.”

Elliott Horan, head of commercial and media at Doncaster Knights, added: “We’re proud to be Yorkshire’s highest ranked rugby union club and we wanted a partner whose values fit with our own.

“As a brewery with almost 200-years of brewing expertise, and a fantastic range of cask ale products on offer, partnering with Theakston was a no brainer.

"We’re really proud to have such a strong Yorkshire brand backing us, helping us to fly the flag for the White Rose and support us as we look to secure promotion to the Premiership.”