Doncaster Knights show plenty of promise at start of Championship Cup campaign

As the Knights now prepare for this Friday evening’s clash at London Scottish (kick off 7.45pm) in their second group game, coach Steve Boden can look forward confidently thanks to the powerful display by his team’s forwards.

Doncaster were slow to impose themselves during a pointless first half as too many opportunities were missed.

But in the second half their pack exploded with tries on 48, 57, 71 and 76 minutes, two by No 8 Sam Daly.

HAPPY DAYS: Doncaster Knights' director of rugby Steve Boden. Picture: Tony Johnson

However, the Doncaster try which cheered the Knights supporters the most, and the player himself, was the side’s first by second row Theo Vukasinovic who has just joined the club after losing his job at Wasps following the financial crisis and their relegation from the Premiership.

On his debut, Vukasinovic, alongside Ehize Ehizode, who was a constant threat going forward, showed why he’d been signed as the pack took full advantage of the countless penalties that Coventry conceded.

Boden had made 12 changes to give squad players and on-loan players from Newcastle Falcons and Sale Sharks the opportunity to play competitively.

His plan worked, and there were also glimpses of the future when Doncaster academy players, half backs Will Yarnell and Tom Parkin, and back row Calvin Mitchell, made promising debuts in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad