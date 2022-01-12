Ten new jobs created as £200K entertainment centre opens in Doncaster town centre

The opening is part of a nationwide programme that will see MERKUR Slots invest over £10 million on UK high streets over the next six-months.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Doncaster through the creation of these new jobs.”

The new venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis firmly on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games.

Warm welcome in Doncaster - Nigel Wiseman outside Merkur's new £200k gaming centre

Customers also receive unlimited free refreshments.

“Our aim with our new state-of-the-art entertainment centre in Doncaster is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment,” added Mark.

“I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new MERKUR Slots venue as I am.”

MERKUR Casino UK group operates a number of venues throughout the UK including 180 adult gaming centres and high street bingo venues, three family entertainment centres, three MERKUR bingo clubs and tanning salons.

*And more good news for the town came this month when Wilko announced the closure of 16 of its stores – but Doncaster's remains safe.

Roger Jenkins, GMB National Officer, said: "These closures are devasting .

“GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

“Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one’s interest and but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable - unless the costs of premises can be reduced.”