Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s issue urgent warning after salmonella found in products including Pizza Express dough
Supermarkets including Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons and Sainsbury's have issued an urgent warning after salmonella was found in several products.
The items affected are ready-to-roll raw pastry and dough products made by Bake Away.1
Salmonella has been detected in 16 products, including Pizza Express pre-rolled dough, which can cause severe food poisoning.
The symptoms include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
Symptoms can flare up within a few hours of eating the contaminated product but in some cases it can take a few weeks for illness to begin, according to the NHS.
Customers should not eat the affected products and can return them to the store, where you will be issued a refund.
You don't need to provide a receipt to get your money back.
If you have bought any pizza dough or raw pastry from Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's or Aldi you should check to see if it has been recalled before using it.