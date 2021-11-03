Taco Bell opens its 75th UK restaurant and drive-thru in Doncaster town

The launch will mark the brand’s 75th UK restaurant opening.

Customers will be able to visit the new drive-thru or order in-store using digital kiosks. The delivery platforms launch next week.

Residents are invited to say ‘hola’ to Taco Bell with free churros with dulce de leche for the first 100 customers through the drive-thru.

Taco Bell opens its newest restaurant in Thorne

Taco Bell has been serving tasty tacos, bursting burritos, yummy nachos and its famous quesadillas to hungry UK fans since November 2010.

The Thorne restaurant will join three restaurants already located in Doncaster.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Thorne,” said a spokesman.

“The people of Thorne have been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances."

Taco Bell Thorne is situated at Thorne Retail Park and is open 11am until late, seven days a week.