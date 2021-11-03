Taco Bell opens its 75th UK restaurant and drive-thru in Doncaster town

Taco Bell, the world-famous Mexican-inspired restaurant opens a new restaurant in Thorne, tomorrow (Thursday, November 4).

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:20 am

The launch will mark the brand’s 75th UK restaurant opening.

Customers will be able to visit the new drive-thru or order in-store using digital kiosks. The delivery platforms launch next week.

Residents are invited to say ‘hola’ to Taco Bell with free churros with dulce de leche for the first 100 customers through the drive-thru.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Taco Bell opens its newest restaurant in Thorne

Taco Bell has been serving tasty tacos, bursting burritos, yummy nachos and its famous quesadillas to hungry UK fans since November 2010.

Read More

Read More
Restaurants, cafes and takeaways that are up for sale in Doncaster

The Thorne restaurant will join three restaurants already located in Doncaster.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Thorne,” said a spokesman.

“The people of Thorne have been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances."

Taco Bell Thorne is situated at Thorne Retail Park and is open 11am until late, seven days a week.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterCustomersLiam HodenResidents