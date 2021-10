Ever fancied owning your very own restaurant or cafe in the heart of Doncaster? There’s a few places currently up for sale – so why not?

Using Rightmove to collect data, we’ve put together a list of a few food-based properties in Doncaster that are listening to offers.

With Christmas on the horizon and more and more going out to eat, now could be the time to invest.

1. Takeaway, Edlington This former fish and chip shop is currently listed for £349,950. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Takeaway, Carcroft This takeaway in Carcroft is currently priced at £165,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Takeaway, Askern Once an Italian takeaway, this property will cost you £150,000 if you wish to purchase it. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Bistro, Cantley This bistro in Cantley is currently listed for £89,000. Photo: - Photo Sales