A Sheffield coffee company took full control of a 20-tonne shipment from Costa Rica and slashed its transportation footprint in half.

Cafeology used London’s Gateway port due to its rail links with Tinsley, where another Sheffield company, Newell & Wright, opened a rail head in 2021. The move cut carbon by 50 per cent compared to road haulage, it is claimed, and will be used from now on.

It was the firm's most ambitious sustainability project and followed years of across-the-board improvements. Activity ramped up in 2021 when it publicly pledged to be carbon neutral by the end of 2025.

Cafeology's sustainability manager Liam Worsley, left, unloads the coffee he helped pick in Costa Rica with members of Sheffield RUFC, one of Cafeology's local customers

With 17 months to go, the company now has sacks full of initiatives, from beehives and ‘bird-friendly’ coffee to training baristas, ‘the important last step of the supply chain who can use their platform to impart knowledge to the consumer’.

Sustainability manager Liam Worsley said: “Our holistic approach clearly demonstrates that we embrace every opportunity to engage with stakeholders, especially regarding where coffee comes from and the hard work throughout the supply chain.”

Other elements include solar panels, reusable tubs, composting, electric vehicles and charging points, hessian sack recycling and off-setting what they cannot reduce, based on a continuously-calculated carbon footprint.

Cafeology, based on Sheffield Road, Tinsley, was set up by Brian Unkles in 2003. It has entered the SME Category in the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards 2023.

