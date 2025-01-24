Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many parents are struggling with childcare as Storm Eowyn disrupts schools 🌪️

Storm Eowyn has triggered school closures across parts of the UK, leaving parents juggling childcare and work

A legal right to emergency leave allows employees to take unpaid time off to arrange childcare

Flexible work options like remote working, adjusted hours or using annual leave may help

Employers cannot penalise you for taking time off but clear communication is essential

Self-employed workers face unique challenges balancing commitments during severe weather

As Storm Eowyn batters parts of the UK, with rare red weather warnings indicating a danger to life, many parents are facing a dilemma: what to do if their child’s school is closed due to the storm.

With gusts of up to 100mph expected in coastal areas of Northern Ireland and Scotland and widespread disruption across the Republic of Ireland, school closures have left many parents scrambling to balance childcare and work commitments.

But what are your rights in this situation?

Time off for emergencies

In the UK, employees have the legal right to take time off work to deal with unexpected emergencies involving dependents, such as a child. This includes situations like sudden school closures due to severe weather.

This right falls under the Employment Rights Act 1996 and allows employees to take a reasonable amount of unpaid leave to make arrangements for childcare.

This time off is not intended as a substitute for extended childcare but rather to give you time to put alternative plans in place.

Key points to know:

The leave is unpaid unless your employer’s policy states otherwise

There is no specific limit to the number of days you can take, but it must be a “reasonable” amount of time

You must inform your employer as soon as possible about your need for emergency leave, explaining the reason and how long you expect to be absent

While legal protections ensure you can take time off for emergencies, fostering a cooperative relationship with your employer can help you find the most practical solutions during these challenging times.

Flexible working options

Many employers offer flexible working arrangements, especially during extreme weather events. If your child’s school closure means you need to be at home, you might be able to discuss temporary solutions with your employer, such as:

Remote working: If your job allows it, working from home could help you manage both work and childcare responsibilities.

If your job allows it, working from home could help you manage both work and childcare responsibilities. Flexible hours: You could ask to shift your working hours to later in the day or work earlier to accommodate childcare needs.

You could ask to shift your working hours to later in the day or work earlier to accommodate childcare needs. Using annual leave: If unpaid leave is not an option, you could request to use holiday entitlement.

Employers are generally encouraged to be understanding in these circumstances, particularly during severe weather events like Storm Eowyn, when disruptions are widespread and unavoidable.

Can you be penalised for taking time off?

Employers cannot penalise or dismiss you for taking time off to deal with an emergency involving a dependent. But it is crucial to follow your workplace’s procedures for notifying your manager or HR department. Failure to communicate effectively may lead to misunderstandings or disputes.

If you feel your employer is being unreasonable or penalising you unfairly, you can seek advice from Acas (the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) or your trade union, if you are a member of one.

What if you are a self-employed worker?

Self-employed workers face different challenges. Without an employer to negotiate with, the responsibility falls entirely on you to balance your work commitments and childcare.

If possible, consider rescheduling appointments or projects and informing clients about potential delays. While this can be financially and professionally challenging, prioritising safety during severe weather events is essential.

Wider employer responsibilities during Storm Eowyn

Employers also have a duty of care to their employees during extreme weather. If you cannot safely travel to work due to storm-related disruptions, employers are encouraged to be flexible and prioritise staff safety.

Although employers are not legally obligated to pay you if you cannot make it to work, many have policies in place to support their workforce during emergencies.

Discussing your situation openly with your employer and exploring available options can help prevent misunderstandings. Understanding your rights and communicating effectively with your employer can alleviate some of the stress.

How to check if your child’s school is closed

To find out about school closures in any part of England or Wales when the weather gets wild - whether that be snow, ice, flooding, or severe winds - the Government has set up a special webpage.

Councils should have a list of all school closures in their area available there, any many are able to be updated in real time by head teachers as situations develop.

