Seven food establishments were visited in Doncaster and were rated between three and five for hygiene

The following ratings have been given to two in the restaurants, cafes or canteens category:

• Rated 5: Cafe 1910 at Danum Gallery Library And Museum, Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Hesley Hall School at The Hesley Village, Stripe Road, Hesley, Doncaster; rated on March 31

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Bentley North End Sports & Social Pub at Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 12

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Subway (within Londis ) at Flat, 70 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on March 14

• Rated 4: Pizza Time at 230 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on March 10

• Rated 4: Star Wok at 153 Petersgate, Scawthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 10

• Rated 3: Red Dragon at 2 Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 14.