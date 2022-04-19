New pop-up store selling quality lifestyle clothing opens at Lakeside in Doncaster

A fashion brand offering great quality lifestyle clothing for men and women has opened at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:01 am

Weird Fish, which has a mission “to produce well priced, well made and distinctive clothes that become instant feel-good favourites”, opened a new pop-up store at the centre last week.

Located in Unit 8, Weird Fish takes the place of the re-located TOG24 store and will be a tenant at Lakeside for an initial 12 months.

The company, founded in 1993, prides itself on the provenance and quality of its clothing.

Staff at the new Weird Fish store at Lakeside Village

It works closely with trusted suppliers to ensure factories adhere to strict rules, like no child labour, and is always looking for cleaner and greener processes.

From shirts and shorts to dresses and fleeces, Weird Fish has a wide range of clothing and accessories for men and women.

Di Mellis, Lakeside manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Weird Fish pop-up store to Lakeside Village.

“The pop-up will be a great addition to the centre.”

