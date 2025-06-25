River Island says Doncaster store will not be one of 33 in UK to shut

High street fashion giant River Island has said its Doncaster store is not one of 33 across the UK earmarked for closure – following earlier reports it was set to shut.

Several news outlets had the Doncaster Frenchgate centre branch on a list of outlets facing the axe as part of a radical restructuring plan in a bid to reverse recent losses due to a slump in trading.

Bosses have blamed the closures on the 'migration of shoppers from the High Street to online' and higher costs to run stores.

However, River Island say the list of stores closing was “incorrect” and have issued a rundown of stores set to close – with the Doncaster branch now not among them.

The 33 planned closures are:

• Beckton

• Bangor Bloomfield

• Wrexham

• Edinburgh Princes Street

• Hereford

• Surrey Quays

• Didcot

• Sutton Coldfield

• Aylesbury

• Burton-Upon-Trent

• Northwich

• Taunton

• Workington

• Falkirk

• Cumbernauld

• Kirkcaldy

• Gloucester

• Hartlepool

• Brighton

• Lisburn

• Norwich

• Oxford

• Poole

• Kilmarnock

• Hanley

• Barnstaple

• Grimsby

• Leeds Birstall Park

• Rochdale

• Great Yarmouth

• St Helens

• Stockton On Tees

• Perth

71 more stores are at risk and thousands of jobs are on the line.

The 33 River Island stores earmarked for closure will continue trading until January 2026.

Chief executive Ben Lewis said: 'River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British High Street.

'However, the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers' needs.

'The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

'We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability.

'Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island's future as a profitable retail business.

'We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.'