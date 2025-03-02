Ready Steady Store Doncaster continues its charitable initiatives for another year

Self storage provider, Ready Steady Store, is thrilled to announce its commitment to multiple charitable initiatives for another year, in addition to celebrating the 17-year anniversary of its Doncaster store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only has Ready Steady Store been providing its cost-effective storage units to customers from both the local community and further afield for almost two decades, but it has supported social movement and charity The Hygiene Bank, with its Doncaster store being a drop-off location for donations.

In addition, customers at Ready Steady Store Doncaster can help themselves to some sweet treats – kindly donated by confectionery manufacturer Perfetti – and leave any contributions in the collection box for cancer awareness and support charity, Firefly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mehran Charania, Director of Ready Steady Store said: “What an exciting start to 2025! Not only are we celebrating 17 years since our Doncaster store opened, but also our ongoing work with two charities that are close to our hearts.

Ready Steady Store Doncaster.

“We’re proud to have been serving the local area and beyond for so many years – so much so that our Doncaster store has helped bring together a community of business customers who have created their own network.

“We’re also pleased to announce that we will be sponsoring the Hook a Duck Championships & Easter Egg Hunt for another year, taking place at Sandall Park on Saturday 12th April. It will be a great day out for all!”

Since launching in 2006, Ready Steady Store has aimed to change how customers interact with their storage spaces through continuously investing in its security systems and user-friendly technologies designed to protect customers’ belongings whilst simplifying access and management processes.

Proud to be recognised as a Carbon Neutral Business, Ready Steady Store is one of the fastest growing self storage providers in the UK, dedicated to enhancing the customer storage experience and raising standards within the storage industry.

For more information, please visit: https://www.readysteadystore.com/