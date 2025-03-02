Ready Steady Store Doncaster continues its charitable initiatives for another year
Not only has Ready Steady Store been providing its cost-effective storage units to customers from both the local community and further afield for almost two decades, but it has supported social movement and charity The Hygiene Bank, with its Doncaster store being a drop-off location for donations.
In addition, customers at Ready Steady Store Doncaster can help themselves to some sweet treats – kindly donated by confectionery manufacturer Perfetti – and leave any contributions in the collection box for cancer awareness and support charity, Firefly.
Mehran Charania, Director of Ready Steady Store said: “What an exciting start to 2025! Not only are we celebrating 17 years since our Doncaster store opened, but also our ongoing work with two charities that are close to our hearts.
“We’re proud to have been serving the local area and beyond for so many years – so much so that our Doncaster store has helped bring together a community of business customers who have created their own network.
“We’re also pleased to announce that we will be sponsoring the Hook a Duck Championships & Easter Egg Hunt for another year, taking place at Sandall Park on Saturday 12th April. It will be a great day out for all!”
Since launching in 2006, Ready Steady Store has aimed to change how customers interact with their storage spaces through continuously investing in its security systems and user-friendly technologies designed to protect customers’ belongings whilst simplifying access and management processes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.