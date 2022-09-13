The owners of Catsu – a Japanese cuisine establishment based at The Wool Market – contacted the Free Press firstly to say thank you for giving them publicity when they first opened last October.

A spokesman said: “It really helped by letting more people know about us and Japanese food.

"However, I would also like to let you know that we will be closing at the end of September due to the end of a lease and the significantly increased rent of the new contract.

Catsu will sadly be no longer viable

“We do feel annoyed about it as we feel that we have made a good progress for our first year.

"Every trader is on a different turnover rent percentage and the range varies a lot.

“We will be the highest out of all. It is just not viable for us to keep the business going as much as we would like to.

“Hopefully, if it’s possible in the future we would be able to open our own restaurant in Doncaster again.”

A spokesman for operator of Doncaster Market, Market Asset Management said: “We wish Catsu all the best for the future and thank them for their contribution to the Wool Market which continues to grow as a popular place for people to socialise, shop, eat and enjoy events and entertainment.

“Because Catsu’s short term contract is expiring, the new contract was offered at the adjusted industry-standard rate as would be the case for any vendor in the same position.

“The turnover approach creates a partnership between landlord and tenant, and means we continue to invest in our popular entertainment programme, community activities and attracting footfall, most recently a significant investment to introduce leisure concepts that have led to a significant increase in customers.”

Operated by MAM, the diverse and popular market is home to an array of independent food traders offering delicious global cuisine.

A new leisure zone has recently opened to complement the Wool Market’s excellent independent street food traders - attracting new customers and encouraging visitors to stay longer.

And a new main stage area and new furniture including comfy chairs, couches, and tables- plus some greenery to brighten up customers’ days has also been introduced.

Two new bars have also recently opened, the Tiki Lab – the second venture from the team behind the Liquor Lab and Don Valley Tap has also opened its second bar, Don Valley Tap #2 stocked with craft ales, Belgian beers and a variety of spirits.

It is an exciting time for Doncaster Market as a whole with the planned redevelopment of the Corn Exchange and concepts for the International Food Hall.

And impressed Great British Market Awards judges last year awarded Doncaster Fish Market the Best Small Food Market title.

The Wool Market underwent a major transformation and the new and much improved market opened its doors for business in March 2019.