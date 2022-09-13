Shock as popular landmark Doncaster city centre pub announces its closure

The Railway on West Street has long been a popular spot for passengers at nearby Doncaster railway station for a quick drink before catching their train or enjoying refreshment after a long journey.

But bosses have said the bar is no longer financially viable and will close this weekend.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesman said: “It is with a very heavy and sad heart that we are having to write this status.

The Railway will close its doors this weekend.

“After five years our time has come to an end, we tried hanging on and if we could we would have been here for 50 more years.

“Unfortunately over the last year it has become apparent that the pub is no longer financially viable, despite our best efforts.

“Our last day of trading to the public will be Sunday 18 September.

“Thank you to all the customers old and new for making this the pub that it was.

“We hope to see you for a farewell drink.”

Customers have reacted in shock to the news.

One said: “Don't get in as much as I'd like due to working away but had our works do there a few times which always put a few hundred behind the bar. Sad times for the local pubs.”

Another added: “That's such a shame, especially after the amount of work you've all put in.”