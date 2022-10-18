The proposal has come forward from energy firm Banks Renewables.

The hub would restore the derelict features of the station, which has been closed since 1994, and take advantage of its 1,450MW connection to the National Grid.

It is thought to be the biggest energy storage system currently being planned in the UK, and one of the largest in the world.

The Thorpe Marsh Indicative Masterplan

If planning permission is granted, the firm hope to begin work on the site in 2024 and have reach completion by the end of the decade.

Integrated within the station will be a biodiversity area including wetlands, woodlands and grassland across 65 hectares of land, west of Barnby Dun.

Banks Renewables hopes that the station will ensure reliable and stable electricity grid operation through renewable sources, supporting the UK’s drive towards net zero emissions.

The launch of the plan will take place with a surgery in Barnby Dun Parish Hall, Wednesday 2 November, 2pm-7:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the plans

Members of the project team will be available to answer queries from residents, businesses and stakeholders.

Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager at The Banks Group, said: “This is a nationally important project that will put South Yorkshire at the forefront of developments in the increasingly important energy storage industry.

“Our vision is to deliver a range of long-term environmental, energy security, employment, economic and community benefits through the reclamation and restoration of this landmark site while also supporting the UK’s drive towards its crucial net zero targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Thorpe Marsh Green Energy Hub would utilise the site’s large grid capacity to facilitate the increased deployment of renewable energy technologies on the National Grid network, so that more of the energy that we all use in our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals can be generated via renewable means.

Thorpe Marsh old rail sidings

“Informing, involving and listening to local people, businesses and other stakeholders in the communities around all our developments is an essential part of the way in which we work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next month’s event is the first stage of a comprehensive public engagement programme that will ensure everyone can put forward their questions and ideas about our proposals.”

The first phase of the project would remove 2.25m tonnes of fuelash (PFA) from the former ash disposal area, which will be used to make concrete blocks and contribute to decarbonisation.

The removal of materials will also call for transport connections, so the existing rail connection will be refurbished.

The Banks team are calling on the local community to pitch ideas for other environment and social benefits that could be included with the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reserve a place at the Barnby Dun Parish Hall surgery, or to arrange a meeting with the project team at a different time, email [email protected]

For further information on the Thorpe Marsh project, visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/thorpemarsh

*Thorpe Marsh Power Station was a one GW coal-fired power station near Barnby Dun. The station was commissioned in 1963 and closed in 1994. In 2011, permission was given for the construction of a gas-fired power station on the site.