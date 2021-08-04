James Wade, nicknamed The Machine, is world ranked number four and is one of the most decorated players in history having won an impressive eight TV majors.

But, after agreeing a partnership deal for the duration of the 2021 PDC calendar with Jewson, The Machine found himself in Doncaster facing a challenge that would test even his skills.

Celebrating the success of ongoing partnerships with its valued customers, the team at Jewson Doncaster, located on Radiance Road, invited The Machine to take part in a ‘Cement Mixer Challenge’ which saw him playing against customers whilst his board was spinning on a specially adapted cement mixer under controlled conditions as well as answering questions from customers in a candid Q&A session and scoffing fish and chips.

Professional darts player James Wade takes on the concrete mixer challenge at Jewson Doncaster Photo: Professional Images/@ProfImages

Jewson Doncaster Branch Manager, Jordan Wilkinson, said: “Many of our customers are big darts fans and it is a sport that continues to grow in popularity – further increased by lockdown where sales of equipment reached record levels.

“James gets on really well with our customers as, being a mechanic by trade, he has a similar practical mindset and was really interested in their businesses and the work that they do.

"The ‘Cement Mixer Challenge’ was a great way to reward the loyalty of our customers during what has undoubtedly been a really difficult time for trade businesses.

Competitors Mark Gill and Jordan Wilkinson

"Much fun was had by everyone on the night, with two customers managing to beat The Machine at his own game and taking away a signed darts board.”

The Machine himself was delighted to be celebrating with Jewson’s customers, and believes they represent a huge amount of the darting audience.

He said: “It was great being in Doncaster with the Jewson team.

"Lots of darts fans are in building or construction in some form, and I’ve ended up playing darts with the guys when I have work done on the house!

"The Jewson Cement Mixer challenge was definitely different, but after a few practice rounds, I was smashing it as usual – though there were some great players amongst the customers.”

To find out more about Jewson visit: www.jewson.co.uk