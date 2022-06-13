Starting at the end of June 2022, and running until the end of March 2023, the investment work focuses on replacing 8.5km of overhead line and more than 60 line supports with a combination of new underground cables and a small section of modern overhead line supported by new wooden poles.

Two substations are also being upgraded.

As well as improving performance, by removing the overhead line network, this work will also improve the visual appearance of the local landscape, including the area in and around the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

To reduce disruption and the overall duration of the programme, Northern Powergrid’s contactor, Balfour Beatty is mobilising four teams to carry out the work.

The first sections are due to start on Monday, June 27, 2022 and will require the use of multi-way traffic lights while the teams dig in the roadway to lay ducting for the new electricity cables. Locations and durations are as follows:

West End Lane, Rossington from near the junction of Bankwood Crescent up to the Lidl Roundabout for up to 16 weeks

Warning Tongue Lane, from near the junction of the A638 Bawtry Road to Black Carr Plantation for up to six weeks

School Lane, Main Street and Nutwell Lane, Old Cantley from near the junction of Hallside Court to Spring Gardens for up to six weeks

Nutwell Lane from Spring Gardens to the junction of Wickett Hern Road, Armthorpe for up to 12 weeks

Additional work will be carried out at a later date on Bawtry Road, Warning Tongue Lane, Wickett Hern Road, Holme Wood Lane and Durham Lane. Further details will be shared once confirmed.

Northern Powergrid is continuing to work closely with Doncaster Council to agree the best routes and times for the work to take place to keep disruption to a minimum.

Throughout the work, there are no plans to turn off anyone’s power, pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and homes and businesses will be able to continue to receive deliveries.

The company is also committed to keeping local people informed and will be writing to everyone directly affected to let them know when and where work is taking place as well as providing regular updates through local councillors, parish councillors, local media and social media.

Andrew Preece, Northern Powergrid’s Customer Service Manager for South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire said: “We’ve already shared up front details about our work via letters to everyone on our route and held four public information sessions at venues in Rossington, Armthorpe, Branton and Cantley during May.

“The main question we were asked was about whether we’d be switching off people’s power and the answer to that is no. If there were to be a power cut, it would be unrelated to our work and we’d advise people to call 105, the free power cut number.

"At the sessions, we also advised people to sign up for our free Priority Services Membership if they, or anyone they knew, might need extra support in case of any power cuts in the future.

“Several people also asked us if it was the huge metal electricity pylons in the area that would be removed. The answer to this is, no, these are owned and operated by National Grid.

"The structures we’re removing are smaller metal masts and the electricity line they support and we’re replacing these with a combination of new underground cables and more modern overhead line and wooden poles.

“Although the £7.5 million improvements we’re making the local network are very important in ensuring future reliability and resilience, we know our work can be disruptive and we’d encourage anyone with any additional questions or concerns to get in touch.”

People can also find out more about this investment work by contacting the company’s customer care team by emailing [email protected] or calling 0800 011 3332. The network operator is also available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter.

For information about joining the electricity distributor’s free Priority Services Membership visit northernpowergrid.com/care or call 0800 169 2996.