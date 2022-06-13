Entertainer Amy-Beth Witherden, who goes by the username @lilmissamybeth, shared a series of videos containing the audio recording sent to her by her 22-year-old boyfriend Liam Ellies, from Derbyshire, who is also an entertainer.

Amy-Beth, 27, racked up over 11 million views after she posted Liam's rendition of Christina Aguilera's ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Liam's lyrics: "Good morning babe, Please take your pills, Take them, be happy and s***.

"If you don't take them, You will cry for random reasons."

Amy-Beth takes around four to five pills every day for conditions relating to allergies and mental health as well as vitamins.

The musical messages started after Amy-Beth forgot to take her pills for three days causing her body to break down at work.

She said: "Liam found out I had not been taking them for a while and at first would just send little voice notes in the morning to remind me.

"Which then led to him singing in his voice notes to then full-on mini songs in the morning! It really worked and it really helped me a lot.

"Every morning it was exciting to open my messages and hear another little song to remind me. Haven't missed a day since!"

‘Incredibly effective way’

When Liam found out Amy-Beth had a breakdown, he made it his personal mission to ensure she would never forget to take her medication.

Liam said: "From what I can see, it has been an incredibly effective way of reminding her to take her pills.

"I mean I could always just send the simple 'Morning babe! Take your pills!' text and this would probably be just as effective anyway but I wanted to do more than that.

"I wanted her to start her day with a smile, laugh, and to show that I genuinely want her to take care of herself."

After the initial TikTok video went viral, viewers were begging for more.

Amy-Beth posted four more videos, which featured iconic songs such as: The Only Fools and Horse theme tune, ‘Don't Stop Believin’’ by Journey, and ‘A Spoonful Of Sugar’ by Julie Andrews, amongst others.

‘Thoughtful’ boyfriend

Comments flooded in, praising Liam for being so thoughtful, with Amy-Beth posting a ‘boyfriend reveal’ with a small photo montage of the pair.

Amy-Beth said: "Honestly we had no idea that it was going to blow up on TikTok. I had a decent following beforehand, with 16,000 followers.

"We both watched as it jumped from 20 views to nearly 20,000 views in a matter of hours, both of us screaming down the phone saying 'what the heck is going on?!'

"I do thank and appreciate everyone for liking, sharing, and following.

Liam added: "The response has been absolutely incredible! I was waiting for the internet to roast me but the amount of kindness everyone has shown has been lovely.

"From people saying I'm the 'perfect boyfriend' or that Amy should 'marry him! He's a keeper!'