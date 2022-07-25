The awards are an evolution of the highly successful North West Family Business Awards, run by The Family Business Community.

The awards will recognise the achievements of family businesses from the Yorkshire and Humberside region and will be held on Friday November 11.

Family businesses across North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Humberside are now invited to apply.

Winners celebrate at the 2022 North West Family Business Awards

Co-Founder, Sue Howorth explained the origins of the awards, saying: “Since 2014 our community of family businesses has grown and grown and the appetite for bringing family businesses together to celebrate the sector has never been greater.

“Our awards are anything but a run-of-the-mill business awards.

"They really are an inspiring, inclusive and uplifting experience to be a part of.

"This year’s categories are designed to appeal to family businesses of all shapes and sizes, from across all industries”.

In total there are 14 categories to choose from and applicants have until September 12 to enter their family business within one or more of these – and we’re hoping for a lot of Doncaster winners. Should you know a family business that deserves recognition, you can also nominate them via the website https://yorkshireandhumbersidefamilybusinessawards.co.uk/

Finalists will be chosen through a rigorous two stage judging process ahead of the ceremony, with the winners eventually crowned on the night. Presenting the awards will be food writer and broadcaster, Nigel Barden along with Co-Directors Sue Howorth and Dave Clarkson. Nigel is a huge champion of the family business sector and has worked closely with The Family Business Community for a number of years.

Dave Clarkson of The Family Business Community added, “As a proud Yorkshireman, I’m particularly excited to bring our well-loved family business awards to this fantastic region. There is a huge wealth of talent, entrepreneurialism and passion that exists here, and the awards will help to profile and champion that.

We believe that our family business awards are not only a great way for companies and those working within them to shine, but they are also an opportunity to become more immersed within the safe and supportive peer to peer environment that is The Family Business Community.”

Dave added, “We look forward to welcoming family businesses aboard and extend our thanks to category sponsors Sagars Accountants, Marsh Commercial, Yorkshire Life, Hawkshead Relish and Commercial Finance Partnership.”

The Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards offer a number of sponsorship opportunities for those that support the sector. Information on the various packages is available via the website.

For more information about the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards, to nominate a family business or to apply, visit https://yorkshireandhumbersidefamilybusinessawards.co.uk/