The Chuckling Cheese Company, based in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre, has reinvented the traditional pork scratching that we all know and love with its new range of seven

delicious, flavoured pork scratchings.

Fancy grabbing yourself a free Beer and Scratchings Gift Box? Keep reading!

A new range launches next week

Established in 2015 as a family-run cheese company, The Chuckling Cheese Company, who became famous for their Charcoal Infused Cheddar Cheese, have taken the market by storm.

But, like their slogan says, they’re not just cheese.

In previous years the company has expanded their fantastic range of products to include indulgent snacks, delicious drinks, and even their new range of Chuckling Sweets.

This year they are taking their snacking range to the next level with their new Chuckling Snacks range of flavoured pork scratchings.

They’ll be available in seven amazing flavours including Original, Salt and Vinegar, Worcester Sauce, Black Pepper, BBQ, Garlic, and even Habanero for all you spice lovers.

The range will give you a crisp and crunchy treat for you to grab on the go, a great alternative to crisps, and the perfect pairing for a cold beer.

Launching on Friday July 29 in the Chuckling Cheese Frenchgate Shopping Centre Store and online at www.chucklingcheese.co.uk.

To celebrate the launch, The Chuckling Cheese Company will be giving away a Beer and Scratchings Gift Box for the first ten customers who spend £5+ in store on launch day.

These wonderful gift boxes are generously packed with three bags of the new pork scratchings, along with two Chuckling Comedy Beers, and are worth £12.

They will also be offering a week-long launch promotion both online and in store, in which you can purchase any five bags of scratchings for just £3, or any ten bags of scratchings for just £5.

This great value for money offer will end on Friday, August 5.

Which flavour will you try? Head down to the Frenchgate Shopping Centre from next Friday, July 29, and explore the new range.