The new store, located on Market Place, launched last Monday and will provide a range of optical and audiology services for the community.

Store directors Zoe Lancaster, Jennifer Long and Akeel Rasool were joined for a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Thorne’s deputy mayor Susan Durant and Doncaster’s deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and business, Glyn Jones.

The investment includes the installation of an OCT machine, to provide higher-grade optical technology for customers – allowing the store’s opticians to see the eye in more detail than ever before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the new store

All vacancies at the store have currently been filled, however the store’s directors are urging those looking for a career in optometry and audiology to keep their eyes peeled for new openings in the coming months.

Jennifer Long, the store’s ophthalmic director said: “We are delighted to join the Thorne community so we can support and educate our customers on the importance of eye and hearing care.”

“As well as having access to a local store for appointments, customers now also have access to the very best in cutting-edge equipment.

“The store is fitted with a new 3D scanning OCT machine, which will give our specialists the ability to undertake our most advanced eye test. OCT machines can check for retinal detachments, macular holes and can even check for underlying health conditions, such as diabetes.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community into store in the coming months, so they can take full advantage of the equipment on offer, in addition to the team’s extensive expertise.”

Susan Durant, deputy mayor of Thorne, said: “It was great being able to attend the official launch of the Thorne Specsavers store and be able to witness first-hand the fantastic optical and audiology services now available to the local community.”

Glyn Jones, deputy mayor of Doncaster said: “The new store will provide invaluable jobs to the local Thorne Community as well as the greater Doncaster area. Thank you to Specsavers and everyone involved in helping set up and launch this new store.”

For more information on the store or to book an appointment, please visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/thorne