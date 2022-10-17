News you can trust since 1925
New look Greggs store rolls into Lakeside Village

The Greggs shop at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping has reopened following a major refurbishment.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 12:37pm

The popular eatery, which closed for renovation in September, has expanded into an adjacent unit, allowing for the creation of an indoor restaurant area seating 26 people, with outdoor eating expanding from 16 seats to 32.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “The new-look feel provides our shoppers with another dining option here at the centre, where they can relax and grab some much-needed refreshments as they shop.”

The new look Greggs at Lakeside Village

