The popular eatery, which closed for renovation in September, has expanded into an adjacent unit, allowing for the creation of an indoor restaurant area seating 26 people, with outdoor eating expanding from 16 seats to 32.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “The new-look feel provides our shoppers with another dining option here at the centre, where they can relax and grab some much-needed refreshments as they shop.”