Doncaster city centre chicken takeaway gets a zero rating meaning it requires urgent improvements to its standards

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows, with one receiving the lowest award of all.

By Stephanie Bateman
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 9:45am

Dixy Chicken at 12 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on September 8, received a zero out of five meaning urgent improvements are required.

Inspectors also handed out the following ratings:

• Rated 5: Willows of Warmsworth at 5 Mill Lane, Warmsworth.

The restaurant received the lowest rating possible

• Rated 4: Flip Out at 7-11 French Gate, Doncaster.

• Rated 3: Sandringham Cafe at 93 Sandringham Road, Intake.

• Rated 5: Boogie Bar at 3 Hall Gate, Doncaster.

• Rated 4: The Salutation at 14 South Parade, Doncaster.

• Rated 1: Grazing Harts at The Grazing Harts, 29 Greaves Sike Lane, Micklebring.

• Rated 5: Chopstix at 19 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster.

• Rated 5: Delicious Chinese Takeaway at 57 Arksey Lane, Bentley.

• Rated 3: Saffron at 65 Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster.

