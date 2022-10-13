News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Another 1 out of 5 food hygiene rating handed out to a Doncaster Indian takeaway

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 1:11pm

The Bangla Chef, a takeaway at 11 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A one rating means major improvement is necessary.

Food hygiene ratings are grades given to food handling businesses after an inspection has assessed how well they comply with food safety law.

A one rating means major improvement is necessary

Most Popular

Of Doncaster's 318 takeaways with ratings, 194 (61%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero.

DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency