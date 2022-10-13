Another 1 out of 5 food hygiene rating handed out to a Doncaster Indian takeaway
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bangla Chef, a takeaway at 11 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A one rating means major improvement is necessary.
Food hygiene ratings are grades given to food handling businesses after an inspection has assessed how well they comply with food safety law.
Of Doncaster's 318 takeaways with ratings, 194 (61%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero.