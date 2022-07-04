The branch officially opened its store off the A60 Westgate Tickhill in the former Millstone public house, offering locals food and essentials on their doorstep, with local schoolchildren helping to cut the ribbon.

The community food store offers shoppers an expansive range of products and features such as self-service checkouts, an extensive food to go section including hot food, Insomnia Coffee, F’Real milkshakes and Tango Ice Blast, a customer car park and a customer toilet with baby changing facilities.

The modern, spacious store also features special eco-friendly fridges, LED lighting and a free water refill station in line with the retailer’s sustainability goals, as well as a free bike repair station, outdoor seating, lifesaving defibrillator and a community noticeboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schoolchildren from Tickhill St Mary's CofE Primary and Nursery School join the Central England Co-op team to cut the ribbon on the brand new store

It’s the second new CEC store to launch in the area this year, following the opening of its new Armthorpe store in February.

Children from nearby Tickhill St Mary's CofE Primary and Nursery School were invited to cut the ribbon on the new Tickhill store and enjoyed a tour from the Store Manager Liam Turner.

A food bank collection point has also been installed to support the great work of Bassetlaw Food Bank as it continues to manage the increased demand caused by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Central England Co-op Store Manager Liam Turner presents a donation of vital food and essentials to Bassetlaw Foodbank

To mark the launch, Liam made a special donation of food and essentials to the food bank and he said his team were looking forward to being part of the local community in Tickhill and building relationships with local groups and organisations.

He said: “It’s great to have finally opened our doors and welcome our new customers and members to see our fantastic new store and see what we have on offer.

“All of us here are proud to be part of such a great community in Tickhill so we were delighted to welcome children from Tickhill St Mary’s to join us on our opening day and cut the ribbon on the new store.

“It was also great to welcome Bassetlaw Food Bank down and help kick off our relationship with a donation to support the brilliant work they are doing supporting the community.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience as work on the store has progressed. It’s been long-awaited, but hopefully everyone will enjoy the store as much as we do.”

Shoppers visiting the new Tickhill store can sign up to become a Central England Co-op member to receive a range of special offers, join member groups and activities and help support the local community through the Society’s Community Dividend Fund.

The store is now open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday and it offers a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special, including fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, fresh pastries and bread from the in-store bakery and Co-op Irresistible and Fairtrade product ranges.