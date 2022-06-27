New career at Amazon for Doncaster military veteran

One of the veterans currently working at Amazon in Doncaster is Brad Thompson-Stevens, who joined the company in 2021 through the Amazon Military Programme.

The Amazon Military Programme offers members of the military community the opportunity to pursue a wide range of exciting new career paths at Amazon.

This year Amazon will recruit (or has recruited) over 300 veterans, reservists and military spouses across the business in over 35 different jobs ranging from health & safety specialists, engineers, sales managers and team leaders to senior managers.

Military veteran Bradley Thompson-Stevens

These new employees join over 2,500 already employed at Amazon since it commenced its military programme in 2011.

Amazon has been awarded the Employer of the Year Award at the Ex-Forces in Business Awards for two years in succession for its outstanding efforts in supporting ex-services personnel and military spouses.

The awards are dedicated to providing a much-needed platform for uncovering and showcasing the business achievements of ex-military, recognising the value veterans add to businesses as well as the employers that support the transition of servicemen and women.

Amazon’s military onboarding plan, dedicated mentoring platform and thriving employee resource group ‘Warriors at Amazon’ continue to ensure our ex-forces have the best possible start to their second careers in Industry.

Amazon is also a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant. The Covenant, originally introduced in 2011, has a focus on helping the Armed Forces community to access the same support from government and commercial services as the public.

Brad joined Amazon through the Amazon Military Programme in 2021 and is currently taking part in the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship at the Doncaster delivery station.

Before joining Amazon, Brad served in the army for 12 years. Brad joined the Army when he was 16 years old and after initially joining the Queen’s Royal Lancers to kick-start his career, he then transferred after four years to become a military policeman.

During his six years as a military policeman, Brad specialised in Close Protection, to which he was provided with the opportunity to tour in places such as Afghanistan as a Close Protection Officer.

For his final two years, Brad worked as a Fleet Manager until he decided to change career paths and leave after a total of 12 years’ service.

Speaking on why he joined Amazon after leaving the military, Brad said: “I had heard many great things from ex-military friends who are now working for Amazon and I had seen they offer fantastic opportunities for those who have left the military. I decided to investigate it and found the Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship. I applied straight away and three months later had been enrolled on the programme.”

Mervyn Beacom, Delivery Station Manager at Amazon in Doncaster, said: “The Amazon Military Programme has been a fantastic success and Brad is one of the many brilliant veterans and reservists working in Amazon buildings here in Doncaster and around the UK. The skills learned in the military are highly transferable to a role at Amazon and we’re pleased to continue offering employment, training and development opportunities to former servicemen and women through our programme.”