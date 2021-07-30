Grand Central opened for the first time last weekend and welcomed an ecstatic crowd of night clubbers who were thrilled to dance and drink in the new venue.

Owner Connor Haywood took over the premises which used to be Kookies and transformed it into a multi level upmarket club.

Connor, 22, said: “Opening the club created 50 new jobs in Doncaster and we’re still hiring more to this day.

“It’s a big investment into Doncaster’s nightlife and Silver Street.

“I felt that if no one took it over it probably would have become flats.

“But now it is one of the biggest night clubs in South Yorkshire.”

Doncaster is known for its popular nightlife and Connor is hoping to attract more young people into its culture.

“Grand Central can compete with clubs you would find in Sheffield, York and Leeds,” he said.

“Now you don’t have to travel to get that big nightclub experience.”

The nightclub is 20,000 square feet large and can currently host 2100 people.

There are 20 different bars in the building, a huge dance floor and a VIP Lounge.

Kurtis Grizz is the events manager, content creator and resident DJ at Grand Central.

He said: “There is nothing else in Doncaster like Grand Central.

“We have fireworks, CO2 cannons, confetti and big DJ’s performing.”

The duo were delighted to see people dancing, smiling and having a good time on opening evening.

“It felt weird at first,” Connor said.

“We’ve been telling people to sit down for so long in the hospitality industry and it was a big shift.”

Kurtis said: “The atmosphere was like a big indoor festival.

“It was amazing and crazy - I was ecstatic.”

In the future the duo want to bring in more live performances and themed events.

On the August bank holiday they are hosting Soko - a club night that will transform the club into an exotic jungle.

The club has weekly events named Illuminations and essence.

For more information you can visit their Facebook here.