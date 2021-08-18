As Group CTO, Gary will lead Tunstall’s innovation and development function globally. He will be responsible for all solutions and products from Tunstall’s technology delivery centres in the UK, Sweden and Germany.

Gary joins Tunstall from TalkTalk where he held the role of Group Managing Director for Technology, delivering services to over four million consumers and businesses across the UK. With a significant career both in the UK and internationally, Gary has successfully delivered a number of large scale technology transformations across services and in-home devices.

Prior to joining TalkTalk, Gary worked as CTO for MDS Global, a software services business where he was responsible for running core product deliveries across Europe, Australia and the USA.

Gary Steen, Chief Technical Officer at Tunstall Healthcare. Pic: Matthew Pover

Commenting on the announcement, Gary Steen said: “It’s a hugely exciting time to be at the forefront of innovation and development in the digitally connected health and social care industry, as the adoption of digital healthcare rapidly accelerates.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Tunstall team during a period of pivotal growth in its critical and innovative solutions. Operating in 15 countries, Tunstall is ideally placed to continue to build on its market leading position and I look forward to leading a world class technology team that supports the needs of its existing and future customer base.”

Gordon Sutherland, CEO of Tunstall Group, commented: “As we drive forward with Tunstall’s Cognitive Care model, Gary’s experience of delivering product and services underpinned with critical services, along with his transformational experience will be a great addition to the team.”

Tunstall Group works with health, care and housing providers around the world, providing advanced technology enabled care solutions which enable people with health and care needs to live independently for longer, and with an improved quality of life. Its technology and service offerings allow its customers to deploy new models of community-based health and care delivery that are more integrated, personalised and proactive.