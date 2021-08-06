Doncaster recruitment firm expands from eight to 75 staff in its first five years

Established in 2016, the company originally started with eight employees, but due to rapid growth has now grown to 75. This move marks a significant investment in the local area, and the wellbeing and comfort of the Venatu team. It also enables the firm to continue its expansion plans doubling the previous office space and enabling it to continue to employ local talent.

Managing Director, Ian Horsman said: “After starting the business from a small industrial unit this move shows how far the company has progressed in the last five years. I’d like to thank all the staff both past and present who have brought us to this stage and can’t wait to see where we will be in the next five years.”

The Doncaster HUB is central to our expansion plans and supports our ever-growing network of satellite offices and our national account managers in the supply of high calibre staff. Providing our candidates and clients with the highest level of customer service and innovative sourcing solutions.

The grand opening of the new office

The move also coincides with the opening of new branches in Huddersfield and Leicester, along with office expansions in Leeds, Scunthorpe, and Salisbury enabling us to maintain our high customer service levels.

Venatu work across the UK supporting companies with their staffing needs in the following industries: automotive, construction and engineering, engineering and manufacturing, contact centre, finance, sales and marketing, office support, industrial, logistics and supply chain, and driving.

If you’re a client looking for an ethical recruitment partner, or a candidate who is looking for a new role, get in contact on 01302 590970 or email [email protected]