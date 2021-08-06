Chantelle Darkings, aged 27, joins as a recruitment consultant and Beth Ward, aged 21, as a recruitment resourcer.

One of the key tasks for Chantelle will be placing permanent candidates in a new call centre as part of a major new contract for ORB which has its headquarters in Balby."The business ethos here at ORB and just generally how they operate as a company fits perfectly to what I was looking for in an employer," Chantelle said.

"Everyone is down to earth and friendly and you are able to manage your time yourself."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Ward and Chantelle Darkings

Beth, from Doncaster, takes on a varied role that includes pre-screening potential candidates, carrying out inductions and managing temporary workers.

"This company stands out from the crowd because everyone is very passionate and enthusiastic about their work and doing the very best for our clients and candidates," she said.

"The thing I like the most about working in recruitment is the satisfaction you feel when you fill roles and hearing how happy candidates are when they find out they have got the job."

MD Stewart Olsen said: "I'm delighted to welcome Chantelle and Beth to the ORB Recruitment team.

"They share our passion for people and will play important roles as we look to match even more businesses with their ideal candidates."