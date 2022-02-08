National Appenticeship Week: Doncaster College apprenticeships are a fantastic alternative to a college or degree course

For anyone considering an apprenticeship there are plenty of courses at Doncaster College.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:54 am

An apprenticeship is a fantastic alternative to a college or degree course; an apprenticeship is a genuine job which is combined with practical training and study.

Working as an apprentice you will be employed working alongside experienced staff in real employment, gain job-specific knowledge, skills and behaviours, earn a wage as well as holiday pay and you will also be given time for study.

Apprenticeships are a fantastic alternative to a college or degree course

As an Apprentice you will: earn a wage whilst you are working; gain work-related skills and knowledge in college and in the workplace; gain a nationally recognised apprenticeship qualification; opportunity to progress onto further studies, including university; receive support and mentoring in your job role; all the benefits of being employed, such as paid holidays.

You can search for employers who may have a vacancy for an apprenticeship via the college Apprenticeship Vacancies page.

