National Appenticeship Week: Doncaster College apprenticeships are a fantastic alternative to a college or degree course
For anyone considering an apprenticeship there are plenty of courses at Doncaster College.
An apprenticeship is a fantastic alternative to a college or degree course; an apprenticeship is a genuine job which is combined with practical training and study.
Working as an apprentice you will be employed working alongside experienced staff in real employment, gain job-specific knowledge, skills and behaviours, earn a wage as well as holiday pay and you will also be given time for study.
As an Apprentice you will: earn a wage whilst you are working; gain work-related skills and knowledge in college and in the workplace; gain a nationally recognised apprenticeship qualification; opportunity to progress onto further studies, including university; receive support and mentoring in your job role; all the benefits of being employed, such as paid holidays.
You can search for employers who may have a vacancy for an apprenticeship via the college Apprenticeship Vacancies page.