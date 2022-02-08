National Apprenticeship Week: Investing in youth pays dividends for award-winning Doncaster marketing agency

Former apprentices and now staff members at MultiWebMarketing Kieren Bates, Studio Team Leader, and Emma Feetham, Content Marketing Executive

MultiWebMarketing in Askern has been voted the best digital marketing agency in the UK for four years running from various awarding bodies.

This is a feat made even more impressive by the youthful dynamic of its fast-growing team.

And in National Apprenticeship Week, it is fitting to pay tribute to the importance that the company’s thriving apprenticeship scheme has played in its recent success.

Managing Director Paul Smith first hired an apprentice in September 2013. In total, the business has welcomed 11 apprentices into the building and today, more than 50 per cent of the company’s head count are either current apprentices or former apprentices now in full-time roles.

“I’ve always wanted to support youth employment – it’s something I am an avid believer in,” explained Paul.

“It is a very strategic move from our business.

“We only ever take on an apprentice when there is a genuine full-time employment opportunity at the end of it.

“We have brought a lot of new people into the business who are armed with significant digital experience and we get the opportunity to nurture and direct that towards our business and our clients.

“We are always looking for the best in class and the people in this age group who apply for our apprenticeships have only ever known using social digital platforms, so it gives them a massive advantage to work within our sector.”