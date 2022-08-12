Lontra begins ramping recruitment for new £17m facility in Doncaster with 300 jobs up for grabs

Lontra’s award-winning Blade Compressor® technology is a patent protected, compact, rotary compressor demonstrating up to 34 per cent improvement in electricity efficiency and reliability, for applications in energy intensive industries such as water treatment and pneumatic conveying.
This new facility, supported by £7m funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, offers an exciting opportunity to make a real impact.
Being a part of Lontra, means shaping and progressing a rewarding career as it grows from a brand-new clean sheet building to a world-class facility.
Over the next six months, the facility will undergo an extensive fit out throughout the shop floor and offices.
Lontra have partnered with Elevation Recruitment Group, who will manage the recruitment process for the Doncaster site.
As an established regional multi-disciplined recruitment agency, Elevation has extensive experience in managing and delivering multiple high-volume recruitment campaigns, for a number of manufacturing businesses across the region.
Read More
As part of their core values, Lontra are committed to creating a diverse workforce, with an inclusive culture, where every employee feels valued and able to participate to achieve their full potential as well as, a focus on a good work life balance.
As a respected employee of Lontra, every person will play a significant role in forming the Doncaster factory, whilst helping the business to further develop technologies and expand into new industries for compressor applications.
Steve Lindsey, CEO of Lontra said: “Lontra’s success is absolutely rooted in our people. Our core culture is one of openness and fairness and we strive to maintain this as every person at Lontra is a key part of driving towards our goal of becoming a global industry leader.”
If you are currently considering a new opportunity, or are ready to take on a challenge and be part of an innovative engineering business, contact Elevation Recruitment Group at [email protected]