Lontra begins ramping recruitment for new £17m facility in Doncaster with 300 jobs up for grabs

Lontra’s award-winning Blade Compressor® technology is a patent protected, compact, rotary compressor demonstrating up to 34 per cent improvement in electricity efficiency and reliability, for applications in energy intensive industries such as water treatment and pneumatic conveying.

This new facility, supported by £7m funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, offers an exciting opportunity to make a real impact.

Being a part of Lontra, means shaping and progressing a rewarding career as it grows from a brand-new clean sheet building to a world-class facility.

The new £17m facility

Over the next six months, the facility will undergo an extensive fit out throughout the shop floor and offices.

Lontra have partnered with Elevation Recruitment Group, who will manage the recruitment process for the Doncaster site.

As an established regional multi-disciplined recruitment agency, Elevation has extensive experience in managing and delivering multiple high-volume recruitment campaigns, for a number of manufacturing businesses across the region.

As part of their core values, Lontra are committed to creating a diverse workforce, with an inclusive culture, where every employee feels valued and able to participate to achieve their full potential as well as, a focus on a good work life balance.

As a respected employee of Lontra, every person will play a significant role in forming the Doncaster factory, whilst helping the business to further develop technologies and expand into new industries for compressor applications.

Steve Lindsey, CEO of Lontra said: “Lontra’s success is absolutely rooted in our people. Our core culture is one of openness and fairness and we strive to maintain this as every person at Lontra is a key part of driving towards our goal of becoming a global industry leader.”

If you are currently considering a new opportunity, or are ready to take on a challenge and be part of an innovative engineering business, contact Elevation Recruitment Group at [email protected]

John Bohan, Senior Director at Elevation Recruitment Group said: “Partnering with a company that has such an incredible reputation in the engineering & manufacturing space is something, I personally take with great pride.

The expertise and networks we have across the specialist sectors required for these roles, will enable us to find the most valuable people for Lontra.

I speak for the whole of the Elevation team when I say, we are truly excited for this partnership.”

Chris Dungworth, Head of Serviced at Business Doncaster warmly welcome Lontra to Doncaster, “As part of the support we have provided to Lontra throughout their significant move to Doncaster, we are delighted to be able to promote new quality vacancy opportunities to local residents through our Advance team and the Gateway East Academy.

These services will work alongside Elevation Recruitment Group who have been appointed as Lontra’s recruitment partner”

The first phase of this recruitment campaign will include the search for a HR Manager, Facilities Manager, Purchasing Manager, QHSE Manager, Supply Quality Engineer, Buyer, Quality Engineer, IT Support, Production Supervisors, Teams Leaders and Skilled Operatives in Machining, Assembly and Testing.