Inspectors visited Doncaster prison to rate its food hygiene - and this is what they found

HMP Moorland - Novus, on Bawtry Road in Lindholme was given the score after assessment on July 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Meanwhile, a Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five rating.

Wok This Way of Queen Marys Road, New Rossington was given the score after assessment on June 23.

Of Doncaster's 502 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 370 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.