Lidl colleagues are amongst some of the highest paid in the industry and new starters joining the Doncaster warehouse team will begin on £10.90 per hour, which is higher than both the Government’s National Living Wage and the recommended voluntary living wage rates.

The discounter has long been committed to increasing wages to support its colleagues, and has invested more than £50 million into hourly wages over the past five years.

The retailer has around 100 roles available for Warehouse Operatives with successful candidates able to start in the following weeks.

Lidl GB has confirmed that it is currently recruiting for open vacancies at its warehouse in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl are particularly looking for back and night shift colleagues but supports flexible working and offers a variety of shift options including full or part time hours, weekend roles, as well as early and late shifts.

As such, candidates are encouraged to come and speak with managers at the event to discuss this in more detail and find the right fit.

The event will give applicants an opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers at the retailer’s Doncaster warehouse located at the iPort Industrial Estate, Great Yorkshire Way, DN11 0BF.

Those interested can arrive at any of the following session times: 9.30am, 11.30am, 13.30pm and can expect to be at the warehouse for around two hours.

The event will include a welcome presentation, a tour of the warehouse floor and then interviews, with the potential for successful applicants to be given offers and contract signings on the same day.

Applicants interested are welcome to attend the open day, there’s no need to register however bringing proof of the right to work would be beneficial.

Lidl GB’s Regional Director for Doncaster, Kirsty Palmer, commented: “Having become the 6th largest supermarket in the UK, it’s an incredibly exciting time to work for Lidl and we are all very excited about welcoming new colleagues into the team.

“Our workforce is one of the most talented and hard-working in the industry, and the reason for our success is our people.

"We’re therefore proud to offer competitive benefits, which includes paying some of the highest rates of pay in the industry to ensure that our colleagues are supported.